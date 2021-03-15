Covid-19: Bangladesh confirms 26 more deaths, 1,773 new cases

Bangladesh on Monday reported 26 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally at 8,571.

Some 1,773 people tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 559,168.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the latest development through issuing a press release on Monday afternoon.

The latest day’s infection rate was 9.48% of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.05%. The death rate stands at 1.53%.

Meanwhile, 18,695 samples were tested in 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,257,589 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Also, 1,544 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 4,283,246 with a 91.77% recovery rate.