Khaleda’s conditional release extended for another 6 months

The government has decided to extended the imprisonment suspension of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia for another six months.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told media on Monday that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved the proposal.

The Home Ministry will issue a gazette notification to this end today.

The decision is being taken as per section 401 (1) of Code of Criminal Procedure.

According to sources, Khaleda Zia will receive treatment staying in country and will not be allowed to travel abroad during the release period.

Earlier, on March 25, 2020, the 76-year-old BNP chief was released from jail for six months upon an executive order considering her age and humanitarian ground following an application by her family.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 on October 29, 2018, sentenced BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and three others to seven-year imprisonment each in Zia Charitable Trust graft case.

The court also fined them Taka 10 lakh each, in default, have to suffer more six months in jail.

The High Court on October 30, 2018, enhanced BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda

Zia’s five-year jail term to 10 years in the case, allowing a revision plea filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against the lower court judgment.