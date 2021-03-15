PK Halder scam: BFIU seeks SK Sur, 4 others bank account details

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) asked banks and non-bank financial institutions to provide it with information on all accounts of Shitangshu Kumar Sur Chowdhury, a former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, and Md Shah Alam, an incumbent executive director of the central bank, after their names emerged in the Proshanta Kumar Halder scam.

It has also sought details of accounts of SK Sur Chowdhury’s wife Suporna Sur Chowdhury and Shah Alam’s wives Shahin Akter Shelly and Nasrin Begum.

BFIU issued the notice regarding this on March 11.

Earlier on February 23, the National Board of Revenue sought their details of bank accounts.

Proshanta is a former managing director of the International Leasing and Financial Services Limited or ILFSL and NRB Global Bank. He is accused of embezzling Tk 3.5 billion funds and purchasing large shares while taking control of four financial institutions, in which he placed his close associates in positions of power.

These companies are ILFSL, Peoples Leasing and Financial Services Ltd or PLFSL, FAS Finance and Investment Company, and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company.

The Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Uzzal Kumar Nandi, chairman of PLFSL, and Rashedul Haque, former managing director of ILFSL, on charges of abetting the crimes allegedly committed by PK Halder, a fugitive.

According to media reports, Nandi and Haque named SK Sur and Shah Alam in their statements to the court.