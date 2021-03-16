Barrister Moudud Ahmed passes away

BNP Standing Committee Member and former minister Barrister Moudud Ahmed has passed away.

He breathed his last around 6:30pm (Bangladesh time) on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore.

The BNP leader was admitted in Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore following deterioration of his health condition.

His wife, Hasna Moudud, was accompanying the 80-year-old BNP leader in Singapore. Barrister Moudud was taken there on February 1.

Earlier, he was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on December 29, 2020 as the hemoglobin level in his blood declined. He was discharged from the hospital on January 20.