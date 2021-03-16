Brexit: EU to begin legal action over alleged NI Protocol breach

The EU has begun legal action against the UK over its alleged breach of the NI Protocol.

It could lead to the UK having to defend its actions at the European Court of Justice.

The European Commission’s vice president said he hopes the issue can be resolved without further legal action.

Maroš Šefčovič said the EU’s preference is for “collaborative, pragmatic and constructive” political discussions.

The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal relating to Northern Ireland and has led to the creation of a new trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Earlier this month, the UK government changed how the protocol is being implemented without EU agreement.

It delayed the introduction of new sea border checks on food, parcels and pets.

It also moved unilaterally to ease the trade in horticultural products across from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

The European Commission has sent a letter of formal notice to the UK saying these actions breach the substantive provisions of the protocol as well as the good faith obligation under the Withdrawal Agreement.

It has asked the UK to respond within a month before it decides on further legal steps.