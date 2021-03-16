Bus-truck collision leaves one dead, 7 injured in Sylhet

A man was killed and seven others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Osmaninagar upazila in Sylhet on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known yet.

Witnesses said a Dhaka-bound truck hit a stationary truck on the road around 12:00pm when a bus of ‘Greenline Paribahan’ hit the truck from behind.

The front part of the bus got smashed, leaving the bus helper and seven passengers injured.

The injured were rushed to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital where the injured helper died.

Officer-in-Charge of Osmaninagar police station Shyamol Banik said the bus and truck were removed from the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway.