Covid-19: Bangladesh confirms 26 more deaths, 1,719 new cases

Bangladesh reported 26 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the death tally at 8,597.

In the last 24 hours, 1,719 people tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 560,887.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the latest development through issuing a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

The latest day’s infection rate was 8.29% of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.03%. The death rate stands at 1.53%.

Meanwhile, 20,748 samples were tested in 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,303,994 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Also, 1,352 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 514,479 with a 91.73% recovery rate.