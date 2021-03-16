COVID-19: UK records 110 new deaths reported as cases rise by more than 5,000

The death toll from the Covid-19 crisis, among people who died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, has risen by 110.

The latest figures from the government bring the total – according to that measure – to 125,690.

Figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 148,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 5,294 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

It brings the total to 4,268,821.

England

A further 101 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 85,411.

Patients were aged between 37 and 96 and all except two, aged 62 and 70, had known underlying health conditions.

Scotland

In Scotland, 597 new cases were reported, while there were seven new reported deaths of people who have tested positive.

The death toll according to that measure now stands at 7,517.

Wales

There have been a further 142 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 206,795.

Public Health Wales reported one further death, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,455.

Northern Ireland

One more person who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the last 28 days have died, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,100.

The latest figures also show there have been 164 new positive cases