Covid infected Kazi Hayat's health condition deteriorates

The health condition of noted filmmaker Kazi Hayat deteriorated on Tuesday morning.

He is admitted to Popular Hospital in Dhaka as his condition has worsened this morning.
Mostafizur Rahman Maharaj, a member of Directors Samity, has confirmed the matter.

On March 11, the filmmaker Kazi Hayat and his wife Romisha Hayat tested positive for Covid-19 and they were self-isolation at their home on doctor’s advice.

Earlier, Kazi Hayat and his wife received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 2.

Kazi Hayat began his career in 1979. He has recently acted in a film titled Tokai.

Hayat directed many fan-favourite films namely Danga , Traash , Chandabaj, Sipahi , Deshpremik, Luttaraj , Teji, Ammajan , Itihash , Kabuliwala , Chhinamul and others.