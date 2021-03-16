Don't Miss
Crop field mosaic of Bangabandhu makes Guinness World Record

Bangabandhu’s portrait ‘Shasyachitre Bangabandhu’ has made Guinness World Record, taking Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to a new height to the global people, especially new generation.

A day before the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, two Bangladeshis have set a world record by making the largest crop field mosaic of Bangabandhu at Sherpur upazila in Bogura.

“The largest crop field mosaic (image) is 119,430.273 m² (1,285,536.75 ft²) and was achieved by AFM Bahauddin Nasim and KSM Mostafizur Rahman in an attempt organised by National AgriCare Import and Export LTD (all Bangladesh) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 9 March 2021”, said The Guinness World Record.