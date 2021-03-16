Meghan Markle and Prince Harry drop royal monogram on their Archewell logo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have replaced their Sussex Royal logo with their new Archewell logo as revealed by a letter they sent to a London school that the Duchess of Sussex visited last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were criticised last year as they were still using their official cipher, which is the letters H and M with a crown on top.

But now the pair have started to use the logo from their new foundation, Archewell, on official correspondence, including a letter that Meghan sent to a London school for International Women’s Day.

Harry and Meghan’s decision to drop the royal monogram comes after their interview with Oprah Winfrey last week and after the couple they couldn’t carry on with the responsibilities of a “life of public service”.