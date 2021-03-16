Training aircraft crashes in Rajshahi, none hurts

A training aircraft crashed in Tanore upazila of Rajshahi on Tuesday afternoon. But, none was injured in the accident.

Shah Makhdum Airport authorities said the aircraft of Rajshahi-based Galaxy Flying Academy Limited crashed at Lalpur ground around 2:30pm.

On information, police and Fire Service members rushed to the spot.

But, before reaching the law enforcers and fire fighters, locals rescued Bangladesh Flying Academy trainer Mahfuzur Rahman and trainee Nahid, who were on board, from the aircraft.

Of them Mahfuzur Rahman received light head injuries, said locals.

Tanore Police OC Rakibul Hasan confirmed the matter.

Earlier on April 1, 2015, a training aircraft crashed in Rajshahi left trainee Tamanna Rahman,22, burnt dead and injured trainer Lt Col Sayeed Kamal, who later, died at a hospital.