Biman starts flights on Sylhet-Chittagong route

On the occasion of birth centernary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has started operating flights two days a week from Chittagong to Sylhet on Wednesday.

The first flight of Biman left Chittagong for Sylhet with 74 passengers on board at 11:50am.

Leaving the Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport, the flight reached Sylhet Airport in just one hour and ten minutes. Businessmen of Chittagong and Sylhet have long been demanding to introduce flight on the route for a long time. Finally, their demand has been fulfilled.

Biman’s managing director and other senior officials greeted the passengers of the first flight with bouquets of flower at Chittagong Airport.

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines authorities offered 17 per cent concession on fare to passengers on the first day of operating flights on Chittagong-Sylhet-Chittagong route.

The lowest one-way fare from Chittagong to Sylhet is Tk 4,200, while with return journey, the fare has been fixed at Tk 8,200. However, the fare will depend on dates and vacancy of seats.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines took the initiative to launch Biman flights on Chittagong-Sylhet-Chittagong route considering the needs of esteemed passengers, domestic tourism and commercial issues.