British envoy Dickson pays tribute to Bangabandhu

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson on Wednesday paid tribute to Father of the Bengali Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the 101st birth anniversary of the founding father of Bangladesh.

In a tweet message he wrote, “On his 101st birthday, a tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his efforts to build Bangladesh based on constitutional principles of freedom and democracy. Photo shows him in London, setting out his vision before returning to lead a newly independent country.”

Bangladesh started celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and golden jubilee of independence Wednesday.