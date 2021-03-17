FM Abdul Momen pays courtesy call on visiting Maldivian President

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has made a courtesy call on visiting Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at InterContinental Dhaka.

He is accompanied by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam.

They exchanged pleasantries and had some talks during the meeting which took place around 3:30pm.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs of #Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen pays a courtesy call on President @ibusolih,” Maldives President’s Office tweets.

Earlier, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 and placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Solih went to the National Mausoleum in Savar and paid tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War. From Savar, he moved to Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi and paid the homage to founding father of Bangladesh.

He arrived in Dhaka Wednesday morning to be the first foreign head of state to attend celebration birth centenary of Bangabandhu and golden jubilee of the country’s independence

Mohamed Solih and Abdul Hamid will join the inaugural event of the celebrations at the National Parade Ground. The programme will be addressed by the two Presidents while recorded messages of three foreign dignitaries will be played with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The programme will be followed by a musical soiree.

On Thursday morning, the Maldives President will hold an exclusive meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister’s Office. In the evening, President Abdul Hamid will host a state banquet in his honour at Bangabhaban.

Ending his two-day visit, the Maldives President will depart Dhaka at 1am on Friday when Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will see him off at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.