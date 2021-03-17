Maldives President pays tributes to Bangabandhu

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Wednesday paid glowing homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The visiting Maldivian President showed his respect to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi road number 32 at 10.25 am.

He also visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and signed its visiting book.

“It is my great honour to visit this Museum paying tribute to the life and accomplishments of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, whose lifelong struggle paved the way for Bangladesh to reach her destiny as an independent nation,” Ibrahim Mohamed Solih wrote in the visiting book.

He mentioned that Bangabandhu would always be fondly remembered as an icon of democracy and self-determination, and his legacy would endure for many generations to come.

“I pray to Allah (SWT) to grant mercy on his soul and grant him the highest ranks of Jannal-ul-Firdous,” the Maldives President wrote.

Earlier, o n his arrival at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, Maldives President Solih was received by Sheikh Rehana, the younger daughter of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam and museum trustee NI Khan were present.