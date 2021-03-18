Corona infected Rizvi hospitalised

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has been admitted to a hospital in the capital after he was tested positive for the Covid-19.

Confirming the news, BNP’s health secretary and Rizvi’s personal physician Rafiqul Islam said that the he was admitted to city’s Square Hospital on Thursday morning.

The BNP leader was tested positive for the virus on Wednesday night.

Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other members of the standing committee are constantly inquiring about his treatment.

Family members of Rizvi requested the countrymen to pray for his quick recovery.