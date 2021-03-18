Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 16 more deaths, 2,187 new cases

Bangladesh recorded 16 more deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the tally at 2187.

The country experienced a sharp rise in corona infections as some 2,187 new cases reported over the period.

The latest data showed a 10.45% infection rate and the number of total cases reached at 564,939 in the country.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the latest development through a press release on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, 20,925 samples were tested in 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,349,194 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Also, 2,187 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 564,939 with a 91.61% recovery rate.