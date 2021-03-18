Covid: Further 95 deaths and 6,303 coronavirus cases in the UK

A further 95 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total to 125,926.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Thursday, there had been a further 6,303 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

It brings the total to 4,280,882.

England

A further 97 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 85,585, NHS England said on Thursday.

Patients were aged between 43 and 99 and all except five, aged between 55 and 89, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between January 18 and March 17, with the majority being on or after March 15.

There were 20 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 297 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 207,237.

Public Health Wales reported four further deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,467.

Scotland

A further 624 people have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total to 211,854.

There were seven more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, taking the total to 7,536.

Northern Ireland

A further 169 people tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland, taking the total number of positive tests to 115,511.

One more death was recorded, taking the total to 2,101.