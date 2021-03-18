Hasina- Solih meeting gets 4 MoUs signed

Bangladesh and Maldives have signed four Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) during a meeting led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and visiting Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Solih is the first head of state to have attended the inaugural ceremony of 10-day national programme commemorating birth centenary of architect of Bangladesh’s independence and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The meeting between Prime Minister Hasina and President Solih, is also attended by Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen and Livestock Minister Advocate S M Rezaul Karim. Maldives President is also accompanied by important ministers at the meeting held at PM Hasina’s office.

Formal talks were preceded by a tête-à-tête between two leaders for some time. Both sides inked four deals.

MoU on Joint Commission for Comprehensive Cooperation (JCC) between two foreign ministers, MoU on Bilateral Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between two foreign secretaries, MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Fisheries and Pelagic Fishing between Bangladesh minister for fisheries and livestock and Maldivian minister of economic development, and MoU on Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP) between Bangladesh minister for cultural affairs and Maldivian foreign minister have been signed.

After meeting, Solih will make it to InterContinental Dhaka to meet Maldivian community in Bangladesh.

He will attend a banquet to be hosted by President Abdul Hamid at the latter’s official residence Bangabhaban.

He is scheduled to leave Dhaka at 12:30am.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is the second head of state to be attending the birth centenary celebration.

He will arrive in Dhaka on a two-day visit on March 19 leading a 28-member high-level delegation, including Sri Lankan education minister, state minister for regional cooperation, state minister for textile, rural housing and house building.

Gradually, three other heads of states including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come in phases to attend the programme.