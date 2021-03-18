JS body for construction of Dhaka-Ashulia expressway in time

Parliamentary Standing Committee on ministry of Road Transport and Bridges recommended for beginning and completing the project works of Dhaka-Ashulia expressway construction in scheduled time.

The recommendation came at the ninth meeting of the committee held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its chairman M Ekabbar Hossen in the chair.

The committee members also discussed overall progress of the expressway construction. It (The committee) has expressed satisfaction on the progress of latest situation of ongoing projects under the Road and Highways Department of Chattogram zone.

Committee member and Road Transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader was virtually connected with the meeting but other committee members including Enamul Haq, M Hasibur Rahman Shawpan, M Abu Zahir, Rezwan Ahmed Towfique, M Salim Uddin Tarafder, Rabeya Alim, attended the meeting.

Regarding recent guarder collapse of an under-construction bridge at Sunamganj, the committee expressed dissatisfaction and asked concerned authority to take necessary action against the officials for their negligence.

Concerned secretaries, ministry officials and representatives of different concerned bodies, among others, attended the meeting.