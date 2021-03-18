Sylhet-3 constituency declared vacant

The Sylhet-3 constituency was declared vacant due to death of elected member of the parliament Mahmud Us Samad, said a circular issued by senior secretary Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat on March 15, says media report.

The circular said member of the parliament Mahmud Us Samad died in the afternoon on March 11 and following his death the constituency fell vacant on that day.

He was elected member of the parliament from this constituency for the ninth and tenth parliaments.

Mentionable, there is a constitutional obligation to complete the by-election in the vacant constituency within 90 days.