Bangabandhu is a great leader to Russian: Sergey Lavrov

To every Russian people, Bangabandhu is a great leader. All types of cooperation, including financial assistance, will be continued with Bangladesh.

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov made the statement in a video message on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee celebration of Bangladesh’s independence on Friday.

He has recalled Bangabandhu’s Russia visit and cordial discussion with the top Russian leaders after the Liberation War of Bangladesh.