Covid: Boris Johnson receives AstraZeneca/Oxford jab as he urges country to get vaccinated

Boris Johnson today joined the millions of Britons to be vaccinated after receiving his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab

The prime minister has had his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a host of European countries announced they would return to using the jab following fresh safety assurances.

After receiving his first Covid-19 jab at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, Boris Johnson said: “I had a wonderful nurse called Lily and she said ‘you’re going to feel a shock’. I literally did not feel a thing.

“So it was very good, very quick. Everybody when you do get your notification to go for a jab, please go and get it. It’s the best thing for you, best thing for your family and for everybody else,” he added.

When asked what he would say to people who are nervous about getting vaccinated, Mr Johnson said: “Don’t just listen to me, listen to all the scientists, listen to what the European Medicines Agency had to say yesterday, to what the MHRA has said.

“The risk [of not getting the jab] is Covid, this is a great thing to do.”

The Prime Minister, 56, gave a triumphant thumbs up after having his inoculation at St Thomas’ in central London – the same hospital he was admitted to when struck down with Covid in April last year

Mr Johnson’s first Covid-19 vaccination comes as a slew of countries, including Germany and France, reversed their decision to temporarily pause its use over blood clot concerns after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) called the vaccine “safe and effective”.

Ireland, France, Italy and Germany, along with Cyprus, Latvia and Lithuania, have confirmed they will resume rollout of the Oxford shot on Friday.

Meanwhile Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands have said they will follow suit next week, although Spain said it could exclude certain groups.

However Norway, Sweden and Denmark have said they will continue their hold on the AstraZeneca jab, despite the EMA’s ruling.

All three countries said the pause would continue while they conduct their own independent reviews of the jab’s safety.

“We want to thoroughly review the situation before we make a conclusion,” said Geir Bukholm, director of the Division of Infection Control at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

“This will take some time, and we will provide an update at the end of next week.”

French prime minister Jean Castex also received the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday, saying he wanted to show full confidence in the shot.

Other European leaders have done the same, including Slovenia’s president and prime minister, and a German state governor.

The Prime Minister previously said he is ‘bursting with antibodies’ after contracting coronavirus in early April last year

Boris Johnson, aged 56, told a Downing Street press conference on Thursday: “The Oxford jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is safe.

“The thing that isn’t safe is catching Covid, which is why it is so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes.”

He urged the population to continue taking up the offer of a shot to ensure coronavirus cases continue to plummet so he can keep to his current timetable for easing the lockdown in England.

“The way to ensure this (lockdown easing) happens is to get that jab when your turn comes, so let’s get the jab done,” Mr Johnson said.

It has been revealed that coronavirus prevalence in the UK has fell to around one in 340 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to March 13 – the equivalent of 160,200 people.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show levels were down from around one in 270, or 200,600 people, in the previous week.