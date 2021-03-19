Veteran politician and BNP standing committee member Barrister Moudud Ahmed laid to eternal rest beside his parent’s grave at his family graveyard in Companiganj’s Manikpur area at 5:30pm after his last jazana at Bashurhat Government Mujib College at 4:00pm on Friday.

A total of four namaz-e-janazas of the BNP leader, who died in Singapore on Tuesday, were also held — one in Singapore, one in Dhaka and two in his home district Noakhali.

The body of Moudud was brought to the Central Shaheed Minar, Nayapaltan and on the High Court Premises in the morning enabling people to pay their last respect to the seasoned politician.

He passed away while undergoing treatment of heart, lung and kidney diseases in Singapore on Tuesday at the age of 81.

He left Dhaka for Singapore for better treatment on February 1. He was accompanied by his wife Hasna Jasimuddin.

Moudud Ahmed, also former prime minister and vice-president of the country, had been suffering from lung congestion and heart and kidney complications since a long time.

Earlier on December 30 last year, he was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka as he fell sick due to low level of haemoglobin. He also suffered a mild stroke.

Moudud Ahmed was born in Companyganj upazila in Noakhali district on May 24, 1940. His father was Mamtaj Uddin Ahmed and mother was Begum Ambia Khatun.

He was one of the founding members of the BNP. He joined Jatiya Party in 1985 and served as prime minister and vice-president during military ruler HM Ershad’s government. After the fall of Ershad, he returned to BNP in 1996 and he was made law minister in Khaleda Zia’s government in 2001.

Moudud Ahmed was elected MP five times from Noakhali-1 and Noakhali-5 constituencies.

Moudud also served as the post master general of Bangladesh after independence. He was Deputy Prime Minister (1976–1978), information minister in 1985, Prime Minister of Bangladesh (1986–1989), Vice-President (1989–1990) and Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs (2001–2006).

He completed his BA and MA in political science from the University of Dhaka. Later, he studied law in England and was called to the English Bar in 1966.