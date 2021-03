Habiganj correspondent of the Daily Observer Abdullah Al Mamun was laid to rest at his family graveyard on Friday night.

He was buried at his family graveyard at Boilakipur village in Nabiganj after Isha prayers following a namaj-e-janaza.

Earlier, Abdullah Al Mamun died of cardiac arrest at around 3.15pm at Jalalabad Ragib-Rabeya Medical College and Hospital in Sylhet. He was 44.

The Daily Observer family has expressed profound shock at the death of Mamun.