People pay last respect to Moudud Ahmed at Shaheed Minar
People from different walks of life paid their last respects to BNP Standing Committee Member Barrister Moudud Ahmed at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital on Friday.
His body was taken to the central Shaheed Minar from the mortuary of Evercare Hospital around 9am.
Leaders and activists of different political parties, including BNP, Gonoforum, Nagorik Oikya, JSD (Rob), Jagpa, Jatiya Party (Zafar), and Bangladesh NAP together with common people placed wreaths and stood in silence for some time to pray for Moudud’s departed soul.
Moudud’s brother-in-law and Prime Minister’s Energy Advisor Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury and Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury also went to the Central Shaheed Minar to pay their last homage to the 81-year-old politician.
Later, the body was taken to the Supreme Court premises around 9:50am for the namaz-e-Janaza.
Judges and lawyers paid their homage to the former vice-president and prime minister after the funeral prayers that was held around 10:25 am.
Another namaj-e-janaza was held in front of the BNP central office at Naya Paltan around 11am attended by party leaders and activists.
Floral wreaths were placed on the coffin on behalf of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman.
Several thousand BNP leaders and activists gathered in Nayapaltan area and bid a farewell to their late leader.
In a brief address prior to the janaza, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul said Barrister Moudud Ahmed was not only a politician but also a legend of politics. “The void created through his death is irreparable.”
Fakhrul prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to his bereaved family members.
The BNP leader’s first janaza was held in Singapore with the participation of Bangladeshi expatriates living there.
Veteran politician Moudud Ahmed breathed his last at Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday.
A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the body landed at 6:00pm at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday.
Moudud will be buried at a family graveyard at 5:30pm after two namaj-e-janazas at Kabirhat Degree College ground at 2:30pm and Basurhat Companigonj Government Mujib College at 4:00pm.
BNP on Thursday observed countrywide mourning day after Moudud’s death.