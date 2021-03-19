People pay last respect to Moudud Ahmed at Shaheed Minar

People from different walks of life paid their last respects to BNP Standing Committee Member Barrister Moudud Ahmed at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital on Friday.

His body was taken to the central Shaheed Minar from the mortuary of Evercare Hospital around 9am.

Leaders and activists of different political parties, including BNP, Gonoforum, Nagorik Oikya, JSD (Rob), Jagpa, Jatiya Party (Zafar), and Bangladesh NAP together with common people placed wreaths and stood in silence for some time to pray for Moudud’s departed soul. Moudud’s brother-in-law and Prime Minister’s Energy Advisor Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury and Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury also went to the Central Shaheed Minar to pay their last homage to the 81-year-old politician.