Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina join National Parade Ground programme

Visiting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have joined the National Parade Ground programme in Dhaka, according to television report.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is the guest of honour at the ceremony marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Premier Rajapaksa arrived in Dhaka this morning was welcomed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Rajapaksa is on a two-day visit to Dhaka and the second head of state who is attending the gala programmes arranged by Bangladesh to celebrate the birth centenary of the country’s founding father, and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

He is leading a 27-member delegation, which includes Education Minister GL Peiris, State Minister of Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasuriya, State Minister of Batik, Handloom and Local Apparel Products Dayasiri Jayasekara, State Minister of Rural Housing and Construction and Building Material Industries Indika Anuruddha and State Minister of Money and Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms Ajit Nivrad Cabraal.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Prof Syed Manzoorul Islam and other guests attended the event.

In today’s event, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivered his video message.

Starting at 4:00pm, the event will end at 8:00pm. In the first phase event, discussions will take place while cultural event will be held in the second phase.