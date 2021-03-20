4 killed as 2 buses collide in Bogura

At least four people were killed and ten others injured as two buses collided in Sherpur upazila of Bogura early Saturday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

A bus of Nabil Paribahan collided head-on with a bus of Asha Dristi Paribahan on Dhaka-Bogura Highaway at Dasmail area around 2:00am, leaving two people dead on the spot and 12 others injured, Baniul Alam Anam, in-charge of Dasmail police outpost, said.

The injured were taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where two others succumbed to their injuries, he said.