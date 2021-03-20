Bangladesh confirms 26 more deaths from Covid-19

With the deaths of 26 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Saturday, Bangladesh’s COVID-19 death count now stands at 8,668.

During this timeline, 1,886 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 5,68,706.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the matter through a press release signed by Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of DGHS, on Saturday afternoon.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.