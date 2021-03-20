Bangladesh, Sri Lanka sign six MoUs

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have signed six MoUs which are:

*Strengthening for youth development

*Cooperation on agricultural research

*Enhancing documentation on vocational qualification

*Training of nurses and healthcare workers

*Cooperation on international and strategic studies

*Cultural exchange programme

Bangladesh and the Sri Lanka have signed six Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) to boost cooperation between the two countries in different areas including youth development, health worker training, vocational education, agro research and cultural exchange.

The MoUs are signed at the Prime Minister’s Office in the capital in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Ashraf Siddiqui Bitu, Assistant Press Secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has confirmed signing of six MoUs to the daily sun.

The signing ceremony is held following the bilateral talks between the two sides led by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Rajapaksa at the PMO.

Before the formal delegation-level talks, the two leaders held a tête-à-tête.

On his arrival at the PMO, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister is received by Sheikh Hasina at the Tiger gate.

The Sri Lankan PM arrived in Dhaka Friday morning on a two-day official visit to attend the celebrations of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.