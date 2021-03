Vice-Chairman of BNP Major General (Retd) Ruhul Alam Chowdhury died of Covid-19 at a hospital in the capital on Saturday morning.

He breathed his last at Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH) at around 11:15am.

BNP organising secretary Imran Saleh Prince confirmed the news to media.

He was tested positive for the virus on March 10.