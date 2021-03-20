Covid: 13 arrested as thousands of anti-coronavirus lockdown protesters march through London

Hundreds of protesters waving signs marched through central London today after meeting earlier in the afternoon in Hyde Park

Thirteen arrests have been made after thousands of anti-coronavirus lockdown protesters marched through London.

Demonstrators carried placards with slogans such as “Fear Westmonster not the virus” and “Stop destroying our kids’ lives”, while others argued the restrictions designed to reduce transmission of the deadly disease are anti-free speech.

The march comes despite police warnings to avoid demonstrations due to Covid-19 restrictions and the banning of meeting up outdoors with more than one other person, in England.

Police officers detain a demonstrator in Hyde Park, London, during a protest against lockdown today

The majority of the protesters did not appear to be following social distancing measures or wearing masks as the made their way through the streets of the capital from Hyde Park to Westminster.

The Metropolitan Police said 13 people had been arrested, mostly for breaching Covid regulations.

The force tweeted: “Our officers are continuing to engage with people attending the ongoing protests in Central London.

“Those gathering in crowds are being encouraged to disperse and go home.

“Officers will take enforcement action where necessary. This could be a fixed penalty notice, or arrest.”

Laurence Fox is seen attending a rally in Hyde Park London. The actor is fighting to become the next mayor of London

The march was organised to mark one year since the first Covid restrictions were put in place.

It comes as the government is facing renewed pressure to ease Covid lockdown restrictions to allow protests to go ahead.

More than 60 MPs and peers have signed a letter warning that allowing the police to criminalise people for protesting is “is not acceptable and is arguably not lawful”.

The letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel and Health Secretary Matt Hancock was co-ordinated by Liberty and Big Brother Watch.

Signatories include the Tory MPs Sir Charles Walker, Steve Baker, Sir Christopher Chope and Sir Desmond Swayne and the Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.

It follows the outcry over the way the Metropolitan Police moved in to break up a vigil last week on Clapham Common in memory of Sarah Everard.

Police officers stand around a statue to Britain’s greatest Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill during a protest against the lockdown today

The letter said such “shocking scenes” were “entirely avoidable” if the government had provided guidance to police and ensured protests were clearly exempt from the ban on gatherings under lockdown.

Sam Grant, head of policy and campaigns at Liberty, said: “In a healthy democracy, protest is a critical way we can fight for what we believe in.

A man is restrained by five police officers as others hold back demonstrators filming the arrest

“The government’s current quasi-ban on protest is completely unacceptable.

“Last week, the police conceded protest is not banned under the lockdown regulations, but used them to threaten then arrest demonstrators anyway.

A demonstrator is pushed to the ground by police after outrage at Metropolitan Police’s handling of the Sarah Everard vigil last week

“The home secretary must immediately issue guidance to all police forces to ensure socially distanced protests can go ahead and create an explicit exemption for protest in the current regulations.”

Meanwhile in Brixton, protesters gathered in a more socially distanced manner to take part in an anti-racism rally – part of a worldwide protest which has seen more than 20 countries link up online – livestreaming the events in their cities.

A person holds a sign during a protest against the lockdown, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in London