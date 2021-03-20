Covid UK: Further 96 deaths and 5,587 more positive coronavirus tests

A further 96 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test and another 5,587 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

The figures, as of 9am on Saturday, mean that there have now been 126,122 deaths and 4,291,271 lab-confirmed cases of the respiratory disease in the UK.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 148,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

On Saturday it was also announced that 50% of UK adults have now had at least one dose of a Covid jab and that Friday saw the highest number of vaccines given since the rollout began, with 711,156 first and second doses delivered.

As of the end of Friday, 26,853,407 people in the UK have been given a first dose of the vaccine, while 2,132,551 second doses have been administered.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was amongst those to receive a vaccine on Friday, with all those aged 50 and over in England now eligible to book an appointment.

England

A further 71 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 85,730, NHS England said on Saturday.

Patients were aged between 41 and 99 and all except two, aged 46 and 62, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between September 22 and March 19.

There were 24 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

Eight people have died of Covid-19 in Scotland and a further 488 positive tests have been recorded.

WalesA further six coronavirus deaths have been reported in Wales and 208 more people tested positive.

Northern Ireland

No Covid deaths have been reported in the last 24 hour period in Northern Ireland but a further 159 people have tested positive for coronavirus.