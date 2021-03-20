Indian PM to get maximum security in Bangladesh: FM

The government will ensure maximum security of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his stay in Bangladesh, said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

“This is a democratic country and people of different views are here. But we have no reason to worry of it. We will give him (Narendra Modi) maximum security,” he said.

The foreign minister was addressing a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Saturday over the scheduled visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr Abdul Momen said the government is not worried about the fundamentalists’ opposition to the Indian premier’s Bangladesh visit.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina knows how to control the fundamentalists. The people of Bangladesh also know how to deal with them,” he told the reporters.

At the press briefing, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said, “Those who believe in the spirit of the liberation war should refrain from such sorts of programmes,” he said.

Narendra Modi is set to visit Bangladesh on March 26, to join the ongoing 10-day celebrations of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Secretary (East) Mashfee Binte Shams were present at the press conference.