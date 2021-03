Sunamgaj MP Pir Fazlul Rahman Misbah, wife infected with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

Pir Fazlul Rahman Misbah, lawmaker from Sunamganj-4 seat, and his wife have been infected with deadly coronavirus after being vaccinated.

The couple gave their samples on March 16 as they have been suffering from fever and cold.

The sample reports came positive for the virus on Friday.

The lawmaker sought doa from the countrymen for their recovery.