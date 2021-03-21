3 more held over attack on Hindu homes in Sunamganj

Police arrested three more people following their involvement with attacking, vandalising and looting Hindu houses in Noagaon village of Sunamganj’s Shalla upazila on March 17.

They were arrested in separate drives at different villages of Derai and Shalla on Saturday night

With this, a total of 33 people have been arrested so far in two cases filed over the attack.

Nazmul Haque, Officer-in-charge of Shalla Police Station, confirmed the matter.

Shahidul Islam (Swadin Member), one of the key accused in a case filed over the attack has been arrested form from Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar on Friday night.

Earlier on Wednesday, supporters of the Hefajat-e-Islam attacked around 70 Hindu households in Noagaon village in Shalla Upazila.

Earlier, two cases were filed with Shalla Police Station over the incident. One of those was filed by police accusing 1,500 “unidentified” people. Habibpur Union Parishad Chairman Bibekananda Majumder also filed another case naming 80 people.