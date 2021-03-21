Another BNP leader Khandaker Ahad dies of COVID-19

Khandaker Ahad Ahmed, Member of BNP’s Foreign Affairs Sub Committee, died from coronavirus infections at a hospital in the capital early hours of Sunday. He was 56.

He breathed his last at United Hospital at 12:15am while undergoing treatment.

Shayrul Kabir Khan, Member of BNP chairperson’s press wing, confirmed the news.

Khandaker Ahad left behind his wife, two sons and a host of well wishers to mourn his death.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed his deep shock at the death of Ahmed.