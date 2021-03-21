Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 22 more die of Covid-19, 2,172 new cases in last 24 hours

Some 22 more people died of coronavirus or Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours.

Of the deceased, 19 are male and three are female.

A total of 8, 690 people died of Covid-19 in the country so far.

In addition, 2,172 people were infected with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The number of corona infection now stands at 5lakh 70 thousand 878.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general of Directorate General of Health Services, disclosed the information in a press notification on Sunday.

According to notification, some 21, 108 out of 21, 259 samples were tested in 219 laboratories, including government and private, in the last 24 hours. The corona infection rate is 10.29 per cent in the last 24 hours. The total number of sample tests stands at 44 lakh 9 thousand 119.

At the same time, some 1,687 people have recovered from Covid-19. With this, a total of 5,22,405 people have recovered from the Covid-19.