Covid: UK death toll rises by 33 as 5,312 new cases recorded

The Government has not committed to a date for lifting all social distancing rules but under Boris Johnson’s roadmap ministers have committed to updating advice on social distancing between friends and family no later than step three in the strategy, set for May 17

The Covid-19 death toll in the UK has risen by 33 as 5,312 new cases were recorded, as of 9am on Sunday.

The latest increase put the overall death toll at 126,155, according to government figures, with 4,296,583 cases since the outbreak began.

The 33 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 148,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

Elsewhere, a record 873,784 were vaccinated in the UK on Saturday – marking the third time a new high has been set in as many days.

England

A further 35 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 85,765, NHS England said on Sunday.

Patients were aged between 37 and 98 and all except two, aged 37 and 88, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between May 18 and March 20.

There were 20 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 196 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 207,842.

Public Health Wales reported six further deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,488.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: “125 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, one death has been reported.”

Scotland

There were 532 new cases in Scotland, taking the total figure to 213,529.

No new deaths were reported, meaning the overall toll remains 7,552.