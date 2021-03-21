Documentary Video on Bangabandhu’s Visit to Japan in 1973 handed over to PM

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki on Sunday handed over a documentary video to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina containing Bangabandhu’s landmark visit to Japan in 1973.

The video was recorded when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited Japan in 1973 and vividly shows us every moment of the successful official visit, said the Embassy of Japan in Dhaka.

The Embassy of Japan obtained the video data with enhanced resolution and added Japanese and Bengali subtitles to present to Prime Minister Hasina in commemoration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited Japan from October 18 to 24, 1973 as Prime Minister with his daughter Sheikh Rehana and his son Sheikh Russel.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib met with His Majesty Emperor Hirohito and Her Majesty Empress Kojun.

During his stay in Japan, Bangabandhu also had talks with Prime Minister TANAKA Kakuei and Foreign Minister OHIRA Masayoshi. Along with the programmes in Tokyo and its suburbs, Bangabandhu also enjoyed a local trip to Wakayama, Osaka and Kyoto.

Part of the video was aired in a live musical performance by Bajna Beat at National Parade Ground on March 20 in front of Prime Minister Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, who spoke very highly of the performance.

Japanese Ambassador ITO Naoki also conveyed Japanese Prime Minister SUGA Yoshihide’s felicitation message on the Independence Day of Bangladesh to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.