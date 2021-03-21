International Day of Happiness : Why we observe happiness day?

It’s spring and Holi is round the corner. What can be a better time to celebrate International Day of Happiness.

A day dedicated to happiness is celebrated every year on March 20.International Day of Happiness is a United Nations designated day “to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world.” According to the World Happiness Report published by the UN last year, Helsinki – the capital of Finland is the happiest city in the world. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, on International Day of Happiness, it’s important to tell each other that we are never alone.

International Day of Happiness 2021: Here are a few key facts

# Since 2013, the United Nations has celebrated the International Day of Happiness

# The United Nations General Assembly, in a resolution, on 12 July 2012, proclaimed 20 March the International Day of Happiness

# Happiness is closely linked to the Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs of the UN

# SDGs give a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all”

# Hunger, lack of education and awareness, lack of affordable medical facilities and violation of human rights are a few of the biggest causes of unhappiness among people in the world.

# According to the World Happiness Report, the “unhappiest cities” are mostly “located in underdeveloped countries and have experienced war (Kabul in Afghanistan, Sanaa in Yemen), armed conflict (Gaza in Palestine), civil war (Juba in South Sudan, Bangui in the Central African Republic), political instability (Cairo in Egypt) or devastating natural catastrophes (Port-au-Prince in Haiti).

International Day of Happiness 2021: How we can help each other

Togetherness in a crisis situation is key to happiness. According to experts, when we are kinder and together we are happier and we can spread happiness. But some of us live alone. Here are things that can make us happy:

1. We can try to engage ourselves in something that we really enjoy. We can also pick up a hobby and learn something new

2. Doing things for someone else surely makes many of us happy. You can volunteer in your local community for working with children or people who really need assistance and encouragement. A smile makes the world a better place.

3. On International Day of Happiness, share with others the importance of being happy in staying healthy. Sharing happiness and mental health play a big role in our lives..