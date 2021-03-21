Trafficking women: HC grants ad-interim bail to choreographer Evan

The High Court on Sunday granted ad-interim bail to dancer and choreographer Evan Shahriar Sohagh in a case filed on charges of trafficking women.

The HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Evan Shahriar seeking bail in the case.

The court also issued a rule asking the state to explain why Evan Shahriar should not be granted permanent bail in the case.

The Criminal Investigation Department of police arrested dancer and choreographer Ivan Shahriar Sohag from the Niketon area of Dhaka for his alleged involvement in sex trafficking to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.