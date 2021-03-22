Gandhi Peace Prize for Year 2020 being conferred on Bangabandhu

The Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2020 is being conferred on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by Government of India since 1995, the 125th Birth Anniversary commemoration year of Mahatma Gandhi.

The award is open to all persons regardless of nationality, race, language, caste, creed or gender.

The award carries an amount of Rs. 1 crore, a citation, a plaque andan exquisite traditional handicraft/ handloom item.

“Bangabandhu was a champion of human rights and freedom, and is a hero to Indians as well. The legacy and inspiration of Bangabandhu has made the heritage of both countries more comprehensive and deep-rooted, and the path shown by Bangabandhu has laid a strong foundation for the partnership, progress and prosperity of both countries over the last decade,” said PM Modi.

The Jury for Gandhi Peace Prize is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ,and comprises of two ex-officio members, namely the Chief Justice of India and Leader of the single largest Opposition Party in Lok Sabha. Two eminent members are also part of the Jury, namely Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, and Bindeshwar Pathak, Founder of Sulabh International Social Service Organization.