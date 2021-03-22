HM Queen Elizabeth II sends message of felicitation on Bangladesh’s 50 Years of Independence

HM Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has sent a message of felicitation on the occasion of Bangladesh’s 50 Years of Independence.

In the message sent to Bangladesh’s President M Abdul Hamid on 21 March 2021, the Queen conveyed to President her warmest congratulations and best wishes for the people of Bangladesh and further progress and prosperity of the country:

“On the special occasion of your 50th Independence Day, I am delighted to convey to Your Excellency my congratulations, together with my best wishes to the people of Bangladesh. We share ties of friendship and affection, which remain the foundation of our partnership and are as important today as fifty years ago. After what has been a difficult year, I hope we may look forward to overcoming global health challenges and to better times in the future”.

Bangladesh High Commission, London has been in close contact with HM’s private office in this regard.