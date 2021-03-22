Janakantha Editor Atikullah Khan dies

Atikullah Khan Masud, Editor of Daily Janakantha, passed away early Monday. He was 71.

Suddenly, he had been suffering from breathing problem at his Cantonment residence in the capital around 5:30am. Later, he breathed his last after taking Evercare Hospital.

Obaidul Kabir, Deputy Editor of the newspaper, confirmed the death news at 8:30am.

Atikullah Khan Masud left behind wife, two sons and a host of relatives and well-wisher to mourn his death.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Cantonment Jam-e-Mosque after Zuhr prayers. And after the janaza, his body will be kept at the mortuary of Birdem Hospital.

Janakantha was first published in 1993 with Khan as its editor. The newspaper was the first to be printed from multiple locations in Bangladesh simultaneously. Later it suspended printing from multiple locations.

President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Atikullah Khan Masud.