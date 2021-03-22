Nepalese President Bidya Devi in Dhaka

Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari has arrived Dhaka on a two-day state visit to attend the ongoing twin mega celebrations.

She is the third among the world leaders to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of country’s independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

President Bidya Devi landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10am on Monday by a special flight of Nepal Air where President Abdul Hamid received her.

She was given an honour guard with 21-gun salute by a smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force at the HISA.

Bidya Devi is scheduled to visit National Memorial at Savar to pay tributes to the Liberation War heroes by placing wreath.

She will sign the visitors’ book and plant a sapling there.

The Nepalese President will also visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi No. 32 to pay tributes to country’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bangalee of all times.

Later in the afternoon, the Nepalese President will attend Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary celebrations as the guest of honour where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would receive her.