Nepalese President Bidya Devi pays tribute to liberation war heroes at Savar

Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari has paid rich tributes to martyrs of Bangladesh liberation war at National Memorial in Savar on the outskirts of the capital.

The Nepalese President paid homage by placing a wreath at the memorial at 11am on Monday.

On arrival, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque welcomed her.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave him a guard of honour while the bugles played the last post.

Bidya Devi also signed the visitor’s book at the memorial and planted a sapling on the premises.

Prior to this, the Nepalese President arrived in Dhaka in the morning on a two-day official visit to join twin events commemorating birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of Bangladesh liberation war.

A special aircraft carrying him landed in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:55am.

President Abdul Hamid received his Nepalese counterpart at the airport.

She was accorded guard of honour by a decorated team of Bangladesh Armed Force and 21 gun salutes.

Bidya Devi is leading a 27-member high level delegation, which includes Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and secretaries concerned and senior officials of the ministry, the President’s office and other ministries concerned.

She will hold talks with Bangladesh leaderships to strengthen the bilateral relations and ink several deals.