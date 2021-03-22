PM Hasina wants PTA with Nepal for mutual benefits

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday laid emphasis on signing Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Bangladesh and Nepal for their mutual benefits.

Sheikh Hasina also sought cooperation in the field of trade and commerce for tapping the potentials of the two neighbouring countries.Hasina made the observations when she met visiting Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari at Hotel InterContinental.

PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting. “The PTA will be beneficial for the two countries,” he quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

Welcoming the Nepalese President to Bangladesh, the Prime Minister recalled with gratitude the moral and material support of Nepal during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971 when Nepal supplied arms to freedom fighters.

About the climate change, Hasina said she always mentions Nepal as a climate vulnerable country.

Hasina offered Nepal, a landlocked country, the facility to use Chattogram and Mongla ports, and Syedpur Airport. “We’re upgrading Syedpur Airport into a regional one.”

She mentioned about the BBIN connectivity saying that this would help increase the trade and commerce among Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and India.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh, Nepal and India can set up hydroelectric power plant through mutual cooperation which will be better for all the three countries.

She also said many Nepalese students are staying in Bangladesh and complete their higher studies.

Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari said she is happy to attend the birth centenary and golden jubilee programmes during her maiden visit to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has made a remarkable progress under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, she said, adding, “We want a meaningful cooperation between the two countries.”

Regarding development of women, Bidya Devi said Bangladesh can be a role model of women participation in national development tasks.

“You [Hasina] are a much inspiring leader in the world and I’m an admirer of you,” she said.

Bidya Devi also lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

About sending fertiliser to Nepal recently, the President mentioned that her country got the prompt support when they needed the fertiliser urgently.

She put emphasis on Bimstec connectivity and thanked the Prime Minister for offering port facilities and using Syedpur Airport.

Referring to the climate change, the Nepalese President mentioned that both the countries face adverse impacts of natural disasters.