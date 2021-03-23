300kg Bagarius yarrelli caught in Sylhet

A Bagarius yarrelli fish weighing 300kg was caught in Kushiyara river of Fenchuganj upazila, Sylhet. A fisherman caught the fish on Tuesday 11am which asking price is Tk 3.5 lakhs.

It is learned that after catching the fish, the giant fish was brought to Kazir Bazar fish market for sale. Billal Mia, a resident of Kushighat in Khadimpara union of Sylhet Sadar upazila, bought the fish from Hossain Ahmed’s warehouse. He is asking its price Tk 3.5 lakhs.

Meanwhile, the crowd gathered in the city’s Lal Bazar to see the fish. Many have been coming to see the news since the afternoon. Some of them expressed interest to buy again in kg.

Billal Mia, the seller of the fish, said that he will get a commission on the sale of the fish. A price of Tk 3.5 lakh is being demanded for the sale in that proportion. However, he said that if he gets two and a half to three lakh taka, he will sold that. However, if the desired price is not available, the fish will be cut and sold according to kg.

The price per kg will be around 3 thousand taka. 20 people have already registered to take fish as kg. He also said that mike announcement will be done tomorrow.